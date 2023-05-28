Proton Price Reaches $0.0011 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $18.55 million and $619,559.17 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,485,159,475 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

