PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

