PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Articles

