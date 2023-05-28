Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Co. Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chord Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.34 EPS.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,583,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.