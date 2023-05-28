Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.03 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -465.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.