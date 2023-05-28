Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $293.76 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $293.76 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00009975 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.92 or 0.06792185 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,675,404 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

