Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

