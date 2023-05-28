Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

WMT stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

