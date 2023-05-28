Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,949 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

