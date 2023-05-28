Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.7 %

About Chunghwa Telecom

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.