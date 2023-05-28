Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

