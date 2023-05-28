Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $193.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average of $203.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

