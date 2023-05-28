Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

