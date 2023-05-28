Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

