Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after acquiring an additional 281,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.12 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

