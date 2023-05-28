QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 64,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

