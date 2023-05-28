QUALCOMM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 76,542 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 47,615 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

