Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $174.00 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

