Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.68% of Qurate Retail worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

