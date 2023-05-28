Ravencoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.60 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $273.10 million and $4.60 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,580,583,361 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

