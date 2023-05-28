Raymond James Initiates Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on S. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.16.

NYSE S opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

