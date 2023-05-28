RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average of $226.33. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

