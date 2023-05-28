Redburn Partners Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Sell

Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

