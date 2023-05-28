ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $16,291.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00326356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003679 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

