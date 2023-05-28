Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

QSR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

