Reviewing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 28.63% 44.49% 27.31% NXP Semiconductors 20.81% 49.23% 16.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73 NXP Semiconductors 0 10 8 1 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $90.18, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $190.09, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $660.36 million 17.33 $178.88 million $1.42 58.54 NXP Semiconductors $13.21 billion 3.56 $2.79 billion $10.43 17.37

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats NXP Semiconductors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design. Its product solutions are used in a wide range of end market applications including: automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Netherlands, United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Other Countries. The company was founded on August 2, 2006, and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

