Reviewing Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) & LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwest Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $23.81 billion 0.74 $539.00 million $1.00 29.65 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 0.02 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwest Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 0 8 5 1 2.50 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southwest Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 50.81%. Given Southwest Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines 2.65% 6.99% 2.07% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Risk & Volatility

Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 9, 1967, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

