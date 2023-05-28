RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.37.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
