RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.37.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

