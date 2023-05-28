Round Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.42 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00018354 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $0.42 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

