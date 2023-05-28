Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target to GBX 1,010

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,110 ($13.81) to GBX 1,010 ($12.56) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.49) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 276.62 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,103.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

