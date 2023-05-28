Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Safe has a market cap of $126.21 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.06 or 0.00022330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00130280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00061777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039050 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003653 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.05832634 USD and is down -11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.