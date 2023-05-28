SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 736,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 716.3 days.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $41.52 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $74.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SALRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Pareto Securities downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.50.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Further Reading

