Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Down 58.0% in May

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Price Performance

Shares of Sanlam stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.25. 19,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,201. Sanlam has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.13.

Sanlam Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.09%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

