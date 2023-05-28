Santos FC Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.47 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00014788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $18.59 million and $8.47 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

