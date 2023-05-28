Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 101.5% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,075,200 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the April 30th total of 4,999,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 582.4 days.

Santos Price Performance

OTCMKTS STOSF remained flat at $4.90 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

