Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 101.5% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,075,200 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the April 30th total of 4,999,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 582.4 days.
OTCMKTS STOSF remained flat at $4.90 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.23.
