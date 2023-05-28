Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,685.29

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $18.93 million and $1,685.29 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.86 or 0.06784445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,352,766,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,131,810 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

