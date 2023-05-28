Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schindler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Schindler Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $209.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day moving average is $210.66. Schindler has a 12-month low of $150.96 and a 12-month high of $236.50.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

