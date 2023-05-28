Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $588,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $138,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

