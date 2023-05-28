Scholarship Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14,293.61 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $14,293.61 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,809,600 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00085026 USD and is down -19.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

