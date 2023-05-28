Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Destination Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 430.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $111,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

