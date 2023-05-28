SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

