SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

NYSE V traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. 5,067,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,870. The stock has a market cap of $421.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

