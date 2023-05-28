SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,044 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 722,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,829,000 after buying an additional 284,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 3,131,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,805. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

