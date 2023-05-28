SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 154,800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,800 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sysco by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 491,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $36,966,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. 2,352,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.