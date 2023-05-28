SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 200,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up approximately 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 4,408,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,589. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

