SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 21,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.21. 2,802,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

