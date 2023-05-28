SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 31,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after buying an additional 766,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,548,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,467,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1,104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 492,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

