Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.35 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $5,070.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00129916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00061213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00022063 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00442056 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,368.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

