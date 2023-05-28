SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

SenesTech Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.27 on Thursday. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.51). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 216.13% and a negative net margin of 889.31%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

