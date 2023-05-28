SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
SenesTech Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.27 on Thursday. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.82% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.
